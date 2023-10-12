CarWale
    AD

    Lexus ES Crafted Collection launched in India at Rs. 64.64 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    433 Views
    Lexus ES Crafted Collection launched in India at Rs. 64.64 lakh

    - New variant is introduced for the festive season

    - Gets cosmetic and feature-based updates

    Lexus India launched the ES Crafted Collection in the country for a price tag of Rs. 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version, based on the ES 300h Exquisite variant, commands a premium of Rs. 1.34 lakh, for which it offers feature-based and cosmetic updates.

    This limited, special edition of the Lexus ES range comes equipped with special upgrades such as illuminated scuff plates, welcome logo, taillight chrome garnish, headrest pillow, trunk lid spoiler, and a few other leather enhancements. The leather collection includes a backpack, laptop bag in a tan finish, laptop sleeve, overnight duffle bag, and a multi-box watch case.

    Under the hood, the Lexus ES Crafted Collection continues to source power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor. The latter develops 118bhp and 202Nm, while the Ice motor produces 176bhp and 221Nm. A CVT unit is the sole transmission on offer.

    Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “As we gear up for the festive season, we are thrilled to introduce the meticulously crafted ES to our discerning guests in India. Their passion for exploration and adventure has driven us to launch this thoughtfully curated collection. Built on Lexus’ foundational pillars of Omotenashi and Craftsmanship, this crafted range will enable our guests to enhance their travel experiences and enjoy a suite of new luxury offerings. The ES crafted model is not just an embodiment of luxury and sophistication, but also unparalleled exclusivity.”

    Lexus ES Image
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 63.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts to be launched on 17 October

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus ES Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    92225 Views
    2148 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.96 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo S90
    Volvo S90
    Rs. 68.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Harrier Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2023Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 63.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus NX
    Lexus NX
    Rs. 67.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus LC 500h
    Lexus LC 500h
    Rs. 2.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus ES Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 75.12 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 78.12 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 73.10 Lakh
    PuneRs. 75.12 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 78.11 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 69.27 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 76.23 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 70.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Lexus RX 2023 Walkaround at Auto Expo 2023 | CarWale
    By CarWale Team13 Jan 2023
    92225 Views
    2148 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus ES Crafted Collection launched in India at Rs. 64.64 lakh