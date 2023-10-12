Lexus ES Crafted Collection launched in India at Rs. 64.64 lakh

- New variant is introduced for the festive season

- Gets cosmetic and feature-based updates

Lexus India launched the ES Crafted Collection in the country for a price tag of Rs. 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version, based on the ES 300h Exquisite variant, commands a premium of Rs. 1.34 lakh, for which it offers feature-based and cosmetic updates.

This limited, special edition of the Lexus ES range comes equipped with special upgrades such as illuminated scuff plates, welcome logo, taillight chrome garnish, headrest pillow, trunk lid spoiler, and a few other leather enhancements. The leather collection includes a backpack, laptop bag in a tan finish, laptop sleeve, overnight duffle bag, and a multi-box watch case.

Under the hood, the Lexus ES Crafted Collection continues to source power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor. The latter develops 118bhp and 202Nm, while the Ice motor produces 176bhp and 221Nm. A CVT unit is the sole transmission on offer.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India, said, “As we gear up for the festive season, we are thrilled to introduce the meticulously crafted ES to our discerning guests in India. Their passion for exploration and adventure has driven us to launch this thoughtfully curated collection. Built on Lexus’ foundational pillars of Omotenashi and Craftsmanship, this crafted range will enable our guests to enhance their travel experiences and enjoy a suite of new luxury offerings. The ES crafted model is not just an embodiment of luxury and sophistication, but also unparalleled exclusivity.”