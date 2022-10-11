CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Lexus ES300h now made in India; price starts at Rs 59.71 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,275 Views
    Lexus ES300h now made in India; price starts at Rs 59.71 lakh
    • Available in two variants – Exquisite and Luxury
    • Gets newer touchscreen

    Lexus India has launched the made-in-India ES300h at Rs 59.71 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Local production of the ES was announced in 2020 as a sign of Lexus’ commitment to India. And now with the local production of the sedan, India becomes the fourth country to produce a Lexus globally.

    The made-in-India ES300 is available in two versions – Exquisite and Luxury. It comes with new updates as well like the modern touchscreen seen on the NX. This touchscreen also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with voice recognition. Part of the update on the new ES is the redesigned centre console with added storage spaces. Lastly, the update also introduces the hands-free opening and closing function for the boot. 

    Lexus ES Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powertrain of the ES300h is a strong hybrid which uses a 175bhp/221Nm 2.5-litre petrol engine paired to an 88kW/202Nm electric motor. The combined system output is 160kW or 215bhp sent to wheels through an e-CVT automatic transmission. 

    Pricing for the new made-in-India Lexus ES300h (ex-showroom)

    Exquisite – Rs 59.71 lakh

    Luxury – Rs 65.81 lakh

    Lexus ES Image
    Lexus ES
    ₹ 59.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota launches Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) project in India
     Next 
    Tata Tiago EV accumulates 10,000 bookings on the first day

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lexus ES Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120871 Views
    801 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lexus-cars
    • other brands
    Lexus ES

    Lexus ES

    ₹ 59.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lexus-Cars

    Lexus ES Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 70.87 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 74.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 68.89 Lakh
    Pune₹ 70.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 73.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 65.35 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 71.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 66.08 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120871 Views
    801 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lexus ES300h now made in India; price starts at Rs 59.71 lakh