Lexus ES300h now made in India; price starts at Rs 59.71 lakh

Available in two variants – Exquisite and Luxury

Gets newer touchscreen

Lexus India has launched the made-in-India ES300h at Rs 59.71 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Local production of the ES was announced in 2020 as a sign of Lexus’ commitment to India. And now with the local production of the sedan, India becomes the fourth country to produce a Lexus globally.

The made-in-India ES300 is available in two versions – Exquisite and Luxury. It comes with new updates as well like the modern touchscreen seen on the NX. This touchscreen also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with voice recognition. Part of the update on the new ES is the redesigned centre console with added storage spaces. Lastly, the update also introduces the hands-free opening and closing function for the boot.

Powertrain of the ES300h is a strong hybrid which uses a 175bhp/221Nm 2.5-litre petrol engine paired to an 88kW/202Nm electric motor. The combined system output is 160kW or 215bhp sent to wheels through an e-CVT automatic transmission.

Pricing for the new made-in-India Lexus ES300h (ex-showroom)

Exquisite – Rs 59.71 lakh

Luxury – Rs 65.81 lakh