Made in India Lexus ES300h launched – Top feature highlights

- Available in two variants, Exquisite and Luxury

- India is the fourth market to produce Lexus globally

Lexus has introduced the 2022 locally-produced ES300h in India at a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh. The vehicle is available in Exquisite and Luxury variant options. Interestingly, India is the fourth country to produce a Lexus globally.

The 2022 locally-produced Lexus ES300h has received new features and cabin tweaks to further enhance the ownership experience. Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Lexus ES 300h –

- More storage spaces around the cabin and redesigned centre console

- Lexus dynamic voice recognition feature for on-board operation and control

- Updated infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto

- New ‘profile function’ for users to register their own customized multimedia settings for a more personalized experience

- Hands-free operation of the trunk

Under the hood, the Lexus ES300h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor to produce a combined power output of 215bhp. The petrol engine produces 175bhp and 221Nm of torque. The vehicle comes mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission.

The ex-showroom prices for the Lexus ES300h are as follows –

Exquisite – Rs 59.71 lakh

Luxury – Rs 65.81 lakh