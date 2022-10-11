CarWale
    Made in India Lexus ES300h launched – Top feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    328 Views
    - Available in two variants, Exquisite and Luxury

    - India is the fourth market to produce Lexus globally

    Lexus has introduced the 2022 locally-produced ES300h in India at a starting price of Rs 59.71 lakh. The vehicle is available in Exquisite and Luxury variant options. Interestingly, India is the fourth country to produce a Lexus globally. 

    The 2022 locally-produced Lexus ES300h has received new features and cabin tweaks to further enhance the ownership experience. Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Lexus ES 300h –

    - More storage spaces around the cabin and redesigned centre console 

    - Lexus dynamic voice recognition feature for on-board operation and control 

    - Updated infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto

    - New ‘profile function’ for users to register their own customized multimedia settings for a more personalized experience 

    - Hands-free operation of the trunk

    Under the hood, the Lexus ES300h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor to produce a combined power output of 215bhp. The petrol engine produces 175bhp and 221Nm of torque. The vehicle comes mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. 

    The ex-showroom prices for the Lexus ES300h are as follows –

    Exquisite – Rs 59.71 lakh

    Luxury – Rs 65.81 lakh

