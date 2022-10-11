Audi RS Q3 10 Year Edition celebrates decade of Ingolstadt’s sporty crossover

- Only 555 will be made

- Gets new paint and blacked-out treatment

Introduced in 2013 for the first time, the Audi RS Q3 is now 10 years old. To celebrate this, Audi has introduced a special edition variant aptly named ‘10 Year Edition’ which is limited to just 555 units for both the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback body styles.

The RS Q3 10 Year Edition is finished in special Chronos Gray paintwork but is also available in Dew Silver matte effect which is added to the palette for the first time. It sits on 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels done in black. High-performance carbon-fibre-reinforced ceramic brake discs are also available as an optional extra which packs in Anthracite Gray brake callipers. Special for the 10 Year Edition are the darkened matrix LED headlights, glossy black roof frame, window slot rims, and door trim along with the front spoiler and the diffuser insert.

On the inside, there’s an RS bucket seat wrapped in a leather-Dinamica combination finished in jet black. In addition to the seats, the special wrap is also extended on the dashboard while the upholstery gets contrast copper stitching. The special edition also gets the MMI display with a unique carbon look where the 10.1-inch touchscreen features ‘1 of 555’ lettering.

Powering the 10 Year Edition of the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback is the 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine making 400bhp. It is 17 per cent more than the previous RS Q3 which had a max output of 340bhp in 2015. Compared to it, the original RS Q3 in 2013 had 310bhp. Both the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback can now do 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds and have a top speed clocked at 250kmph that can be increased to 280kmph.

The Audi RS Q3 10 Year Edition package is priced at 5,990 Euros over the ‘standard’ RS Q3 and will be available to order in Germany from the end of October.