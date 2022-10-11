CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Tata Tiago EV accumulates 10,000 bookings on the first day

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    14,093 Views
    Tata Tiago EV accumulates 10,000 bookings on the first day

    - Introductory price extended to additional 10,000 customers

    - Production of 24kWh battery pack variants will be prioritised

    Tata Motors commenced bookings for the Tiago EV at 12 noon, yesterday. Interestingly, the company accumulated 10,000 bookings for the electric hatchback on the first day. The vehicle is on display across all leading malls in major cities, while the customer test drives will be available in December 2022. Further, the company has extended the special introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India) to additional 10,000 customers. 

    Interested customers can book the Tata Tiago EV against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries for the vehicle will commence in January 2023. Based on customer insights, the company claims that the production of 24kWh battery pack variants will be prioritised to ensure timely deliveries. It is worth noting, delivery timelines will be based on the variant and the colour chosen. 

    Mechanically, the Tata Tiago EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is available in two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 19.2kWh battery pack delivers a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 250km. On the other hand, the 24kWh battery pack offers an estimated MIDC range of 315kms. With this, the Tata Tiago EV produces 74bhp and 114Nm, and it is capable of sprinting from zero to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, 'We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago EV and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.”  

    Tata Tiago EV Image
    Tata Tiago EV
    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Lexus ES300h now made in India; price starts at Rs 59.71 lakh
     Next 
    Audi RS Q3 10 Year Edition celebrates decade of Ingolstadt’s sporty crossover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32857 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thSEP
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.05 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.31 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32857 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Tiago EV accumulates 10,000 bookings on the first day