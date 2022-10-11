Tata Tiago EV accumulates 10,000 bookings on the first day

- Introductory price extended to additional 10,000 customers

- Production of 24kWh battery pack variants will be prioritised

Tata Motors commenced bookings for the Tiago EV at 12 noon, yesterday. Interestingly, the company accumulated 10,000 bookings for the electric hatchback on the first day. The vehicle is on display across all leading malls in major cities, while the customer test drives will be available in December 2022. Further, the company has extended the special introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India) to additional 10,000 customers.

Interested customers can book the Tata Tiago EV against a token amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries for the vehicle will commence in January 2023. Based on customer insights, the company claims that the production of 24kWh battery pack variants will be prioritised to ensure timely deliveries. It is worth noting, delivery timelines will be based on the variant and the colour chosen.

Mechanically, the Tata Tiago EV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is available in two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 19.2kWh battery pack delivers a Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) range of 250km. On the other hand, the 24kWh battery pack offers an estimated MIDC range of 315kms. With this, the Tata Tiago EV produces 74bhp and 114Nm, and it is capable of sprinting from zero to 60kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, 'We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago EV and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers.”