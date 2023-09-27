Next-gen Audi Q3 likely to be one of their last models with ICE engine

- There will also be a Sportback version

Audi is going to launch a new generation of the Q3 in 2025, and this new SUV is pretty likely to be one of the last models for the German brand to be offered with an internal combustion engine. Of course, there will also be an all-electric variant following the new Audi nomenclature based on the Q4.

While customers will once again be able to choose a still-unseen Sportback variant, our photographers caught the ICE-powered model in Germany recently for the first time. Notably, the exterior design elements are pretty much visible with the actual production lamps mounted rather than the fake units. However, nothing is known yet about the mechanicals or the powertrain options.

The current generation Q3 was launched in India back in August 2022, while the Q3 Sportback was launched in February 2023. The model range is priced between Rs. 45.65 lakh and Rs. 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Q3 range is a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine with 188bhp and 320Nm of torque. It comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit sending power to all four wheels. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds.