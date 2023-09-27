Kia Seltos facelift base variant reaches dealerships

- New Seltos prices in India start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

- Offered with three engine options

Kia launched the Seltos facelift in India in July this year, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Approximately two months post the price reveal, the base variant of the Creta and Grand Vitara rival has now reached local dealerships in the country.

As seen in the images here, the Kia Seltos entry-level HTE variant comes equipped with features such as halogen projector headlamps, shark-fin antenna, LED tail lights, and 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Inside, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster, tilt-adjustable steering, rear door sunshade curtains, height-adjustable driver seat, rear AC vents, six airbags, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Compared to the top-end Kia Seltos X-Line variant, the base variant misses out on key features like an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, Level 2 ADAS suite, LED light bars at the front and rear, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the base-spec 2023 Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Also up for offer is a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated with a six-speed iMT transmission.

