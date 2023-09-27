2024 Hyundai Tucson with many changes spied on test

- Hybrid version expected

- Larger dual screens likely inside

A facelift for the Hyundai Tucson is on the horizon and the new model is expected to make it to the dealers globally later this year as a 2024 model. A prototype has been spotted undergoing tests in the Austrian Alps and our spy pictures reveal that the changes are largely skin-deep. The launch of the facelift could coincide with the addition of a hybrid option.

This is part of Hyundai’s plans to offer a hybrid or an electric vehicle in every SUV segment the brand competes in by the end of next year. While much of the car is covered in black camouflage, visible through the disguise is what appears to be a different grille pattern, which has a similar shape as before, and new alloy wheels. The claw-like taillights and the distinctive front daytime-running lights integrated into the grille with the main headlight beams below appear to be the same.

The dashboard of this prototype is covered in fabric, though a new steering wheel from the new Kona small SUV was visible. This is distinguished by a strip of trim in its centre – where the Hyundai logo would usually sit – with four dots, which translates to 'H' in Morse code. The technology from Hyundai and Kia's latest models that could make their way to the updated Tucson include larger dual 12.3-inch screens (replacing 10.25-inch displays), new infotainment software, adaptive LED projector headlights (replacing reflector LED beams), and a heads-up display. A trio of four-cylinder engines – 2.0-litre non-turbo petrol, 1.6-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel – are expected to be available, alongside the expected addition of the hybrid version.