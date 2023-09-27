Mahindra Marazzo prices hiked in India

Available in three variants and two seating configurations

Prices start at Rs. 14.12 lakh

Mahindra has revised the prices of the Marazzo MPV again this year. The model received a huge price hike in June. And now, the automaker has increased the prices of the people mover by Rs. 1,600. With this, the three-row MPV now start at Rs. 14.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Marazzo can be had with a sole diesel engine across three variants – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. All variants have received a uniform price increment of Rs. 1,600. Notably, customers can choose from seven- and eight-seater options across all trims.

Mechanically, the Marazzo MPV is equipped with a BS6 Phase 2.0-updated 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner is tuned to produce 121bhp and 300Nm of peak torque.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Marazzo: