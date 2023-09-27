CarWale
    Mahindra Marazzo prices hiked in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Mahindra Marazzo prices hiked in India
    • Available in three variants and two seating configurations
    • Prices start at Rs. 14.12 lakh

    Mahindra has revised the prices of the Marazzo MPV again this year. The model received a huge price hike in June. And now, the automaker has increased the prices of the people mover by Rs. 1,600. With this, the three-row MPV now start at Rs. 14.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Mahindra Marazzo Right Front Three Quarter

    The Mahindra Marazzo can be had with a sole diesel engine across three variants – M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. All variants have received a uniform price increment of Rs. 1,600. Notably, customers can choose from seven- and eight-seater options across all trims.

    Mechanically, the Marazzo MPV is equipped with a BS6 Phase 2.0-updated 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The oil burner is tuned to produce 121bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. 

    Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Marazzo:

    VariantsPrices
    M2 seven-seaterRs.14.12 lakh
    M2 eight-seaterRs. 14.12 lakh
    M4 Plus seven-seaterRs. 15.36 lakh
    M4 Plus eight-seaterRs. 15.44 lakh
    M6 Plus seven-seaterRs. 16.40 lakh
    M6 Plus eight-seaterRs. 16.48 lakh
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Kia Carens prices to be hiked from 1 October

    Mahindra Marazzo Gallery

    Mahindra Marazzo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.43 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.83 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.04 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.87 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.15 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.43 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.85 Lakh

