Scorpio leads sales chart for Mahindra in November; petrol variants in higher demand

- Mahindra sold more than 51,000 cars last month

- The company recently discontinued the Alturas G4

Mahindra manufactured a total of 61,140 units in November 2022, up from 36,087 units produced by the brand during the same period last year. The company sold 51,181 units which is higher than the 37,001 units it retailed in November 2021. Let us get into the finer details with the model and fuel-wise sales numbers.

Last month, Mahindra sold 4,605 units of the diesel-powered XUV700, while the petrol versions accounted for a sale of 1,096 units. Similarly, the Scorpio range (including the Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N) witnessed a sale of 4,181 units and 2,274 units for the petrol and diesel versions respectively.

Coming to the Mahindra Thar, the carmaker sold 3,759 units and 228 units of the diesel and petrol-powered versions respectively. The XUV300 accounted for a sale of 3,108 units for the diesel versions and 2,795 units for the petrol versions. Meanwhile, Mahindra also sold 7,984 units of the Bolero and 201 units of the Marazzo last month. The Alturas G4 and the petrol-powered KUV100 Nxt accounted for a sale of five and two units respectively.