Kia Carens prices to be hiked from 1 October

Seltos to also receive a price hike

Carens is available with three engine options

The prices of the Kia Carens will soon be hiked. As per our dealer sources, Kia will revise the prices of the MPV which is expected to be increased by up to five per cent. While the exact quantum of the hike is yet to be known, the prices are expected to go up by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000, depending on the variant

Kia Carens: Updates in 2023

Earlier this year, Kia swapped the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new powerful 1.5-litre mill. It puts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed iMT and a DCT unit. Furthermore, the Carens also benefitted from idle start/stop technology and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that was made standard across the range.

Kia Carens recall

In June 2023, 30,297 units of the Carens were recalled relating to faulty instrument cluster. The recall pertained to the units manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023 which was resolved by a software update.