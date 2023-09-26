CarWale
    Kia Carens prices to be hiked from 1 October

    Jay Shah

    • Seltos to also receive a price hike 
    • Carens is available with three engine options

    The prices of the Kia Carens will soon be hiked. As per our dealer sources, Kia will revise the prices of the MPV which is expected to be increased by up to five per cent. While the exact quantum of the hike is yet to be known, the prices are expected to go up by Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000, depending on the variant

    Kia Carens: Updates in 2023

    Kia Carens Dashboard

    Earlier this year, Kia swapped the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new powerful 1.5-litre mill. It puts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed iMT and a DCT unit. Furthermore, the Carens also benefitted from idle start/stop technology and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that was made standard across the range. 

    Kia Carens recall

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    In June 2023, 30,297 units of the Carens were recalled relating to faulty instrument cluster. The recall pertained to the units manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023 which was resolved by a software update. 

    Mahindra Bolero Neo gets minor price hike

