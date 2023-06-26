Kia Carens 30,297 units recalled

- Recall pertains to a fault in the digital instrument cluster

- Second recall in last one year

Kia India has voluntarily recalled a total of 39,297 units of the Carens MPV. The recall pertains to the units manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023 and could be affected by a faulty instrument cluster.

Kia Carens faulty instrument cluster recall

While we await an official statement from Kia India, the word on the street is that the affected units could face an issue where the display of the 12.5-inch digital instrument cluster goes blank. The issue is expected to be addressed by Kia without any cost to the owners.

Kia Carens past recalls

Previously, in October 2022, Kia India had announced a voluntary recall campaign to inspect a potential error in Air Bag Control Module (ACU) software. While the automaker had not revealed the exact number of affected units, it assured that the potential issue would be fixed free of cost.

Kia Carens variants and prices

The Kia Carens is offered in Premium, Prestige, Luxury, and Luxury Plus variants, starting at Rs. 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The MPV can be had in 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines.