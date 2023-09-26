CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo gets minor price hike

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mahindra Bolero Neo gets minor price hike
    • Prices start from Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Can be had in four variants 

    Mahindra has revised the prices of one of its best-selling SUVs, the Bolero Neo. Available in four variants, the seven-seater SUV has now become dearer by up to Rs. 1,505. We have now got our hands on the revised ex-showroom prices of the model. 

    The following are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Bolero Neo:

    VariantQuantum of Price hikeNew ex-showroom price
    N4Rs. 1,500Rs. 9,64,300
    N8Rs. 1,505Rs. 10,16,500
    N10 Rs. 1,499Rs. 11,37,499
    N10 (O)Rs. 1,499Rs. 12,15,499
    Under the hood, the Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a multi-terrain technology for improved off-road handling that is restricted only to the top-spec N10 (O) variant. 

    Recently, the automaker launched the Bolero Neo+ in the ambulance avatar, hinting at the launch of its passenger version. We have already listed the variants of the upcoming SUV and also the top three things that it might borrow from the Ambulance guise. 

    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 9.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
