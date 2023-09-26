Mahindra Bolero Neo gets minor price hike

Prices start from Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom)

Can be had in four variants

Mahindra has revised the prices of one of its best-selling SUVs, the Bolero Neo. Available in four variants, the seven-seater SUV has now become dearer by up to Rs. 1,505. We have now got our hands on the revised ex-showroom prices of the model.

The following are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Bolero Neo:

Variant Quantum of Price hike New ex-showroom price N4 Rs. 1,500 Rs. 9,64,300 N8 Rs. 1,505 Rs. 10,16,500 N10 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 11,37,499 N10 (O) Rs. 1,499 Rs. 12,15,499

Under the hood, the Bolero Neo is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer is a multi-terrain technology for improved off-road handling that is restricted only to the top-spec N10 (O) variant.

Recently, the automaker launched the Bolero Neo+ in the ambulance avatar, hinting at the launch of its passenger version. We have already listed the variants of the upcoming SUV and also the top three things that it might borrow from the Ambulance guise.