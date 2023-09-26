CarWale
    AD

    Volkswagen strengthens its network in Delhi; inaugurates two new showrooms

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    450 Views
    Volkswagen strengthens its network in Delhi; inaugurates two new showrooms
    • Located in Faridabad and Noida 
    • Provides sales and service facilities to customers

    Volkswagen India has strengthened its network in the capital by inaugurating two new touchpoints. These facilities are located in Faridabad and Sector 63, Noida. With the addition of these two new facilities, the brand’s network has now expanded to 13 sales and eight service outlets in the region. Currently, the automaker has 189 new and pre-owned car sales and 133 service touchpoints across the country. 

    The following are the locations of the newly inaugurated showrooms:

    Dealership nameAddress
    Volkswagen Capital14/5, NH-19, Pocket-B, Sector-27, Faridabad, Haryana
    Volkswagen Sector 63 NoidaH-224C, Sector – 63, Noida - 201301, Uttar Pradesh
    Volkswagen Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Volkswagen recently introduced a new Carbon Steel Matte Grey exterior shade in its Virtus line-up. Offered only with the GT Plus variant, this hue was earlier restricted only to the Taigun SUV. 

    Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our efforts are focused on delivering delightful mobility experiences for customers in India by expanding the brand’s network, in turn enhancing accessibility for all. The new touchpoints in Delhi NCR will offer the necessary impetus to introduce more customers to the ever-growing Volkswagen family. These new dealerships will also serve an unmatched ownership experience to our customers throughout their mobility lifecycle.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Rumion G variant arrives at dealership

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2025 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2867 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    Rs. 39.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2025 Views
    27 Likes
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jul 2019
    2867 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen strengthens its network in Delhi; inaugurates two new showrooms