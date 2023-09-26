Volkswagen strengthens its network in Delhi; inaugurates two new showrooms

Located in Faridabad and Noida

Provides sales and service facilities to customers

Volkswagen India has strengthened its network in the capital by inaugurating two new touchpoints. These facilities are located in Faridabad and Sector 63, Noida. With the addition of these two new facilities, the brand’s network has now expanded to 13 sales and eight service outlets in the region. Currently, the automaker has 189 new and pre-owned car sales and 133 service touchpoints across the country.

The following are the locations of the newly inaugurated showrooms:

Dealership name Address Volkswagen Capital 14/5, NH-19, Pocket-B, Sector-27, Faridabad, Haryana Volkswagen Sector 63 Noida H-224C, Sector – 63, Noida - 201301, Uttar Pradesh

In other news, Volkswagen recently introduced a new Carbon Steel Matte Grey exterior shade in its Virtus line-up. Offered only with the GT Plus variant, this hue was earlier restricted only to the Taigun SUV.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our efforts are focused on delivering delightful mobility experiences for customers in India by expanding the brand’s network, in turn enhancing accessibility for all. The new touchpoints in Delhi NCR will offer the necessary impetus to introduce more customers to the ever-growing Volkswagen family. These new dealerships will also serve an unmatched ownership experience to our customers throughout their mobility lifecycle.”