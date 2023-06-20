Mahindra Marazzo prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,300

- Prices of Marazzo now start at Rs. 14.10 lakh, ex-showroom

- Rivals the likes of the Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Hyundai Alcazar

Mahindra has increased the prices of the Marazzo MPV by up to Rs. 43,300. The Marazzo is one of the long-standing models in Mahindra’s lineup and has not received any cosmetic or feature update since its launch in 2018.

Marazzo new prices

Variants Price hike M2 7-seater Rs. 39,599 M2 8-seater Rs. 39,599 M4 Plus 7-seater Rs. 41,700 M4 Plus 8-seater Rs. 41,698 M6 Plus 7-seater Rs. 43,299 M6 Plus 8-seater Rs. 43,299

Marazzo variants

The Marazzo can be had with a seven- or eight-seat layout across three variants. These include M2, M4 Plus, and M6 Plus. The top-spec M6 Plus gets the highest hike of Rs. 43,299 and comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, roof-mounted aircon vents for rear passengers, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a rear parking camera. The Marazzo has also received a four-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash test.

Marazzo engine specifications

The Marazzo is a diesel MPV and is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It puts out 121bhp and 300Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Marazzo rivals

The alternatives to the Marazzo are the Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Hyundai Alcazar.