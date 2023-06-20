MG Astor attracts discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh in June 2023

- Astor turbo-petrol variants carry maximum discounts

- The SUV recently received new colour options

MG Motor India, in an effort to boost sales of the Astor SUV, is offering heavy discounts on the model in June 2023. The offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and some exciting prizes.

MG Astor variants and benefits

The Astor SUV is offered in five trim levels – Style, Super, Sharp, Smart, and Savvy. The naturally aspirated petrol variants of the model are listed with a maximum discount of up to Rs. 75,000. Whereas, customers can avail of benefits of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on the turbo-petrol variants.

The abovementioned offers may differ depending on the location, variant, stock availability, dealership, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest MG-authorised dealership to learn more about the benefits.

Powertrain and specifications of the Astor

Under the hood, the MG Astor comes equipped with BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former churns out 108bhp and 144Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. On the other hand, the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed torque converter unit is tuned to produce 138bhp and 220Nm of peak torque.

Recent affairs of the MG Motor India

Recently, the carmaker rejigged the colour options of the Astor SUV by introducing two new exterior paint schemes.

In other news, MG launched the Gloster Blackstorm edition last month at a starting price of Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.