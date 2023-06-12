MG Astor gets a new colour

- Havana Grey and dual-tone white and black colours introduced

- Spice Orange colour discontinued

MG Motor India has rejigged the colour options of the Astor. The mid-size SUV now comes with a new Havana Grey colour whereas the Spiced Orange shade has been removed.

Astor new colour

The automaker showcased this new colour at the Auto Expo 2023 and it is now offered across all variants. Notably, the Astor can be had in Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy variants.

Concurrently, MG has also added a new dual-tone white and black paint scheme and removed the Spiced Orange from Astor’s palette.

Astor new prices

The Astor has a starting price of Rs. 10.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The introduction of the Havana Grey shade has not brought any changes to the prices.

Astor engine options

The MG Astor is a petrol-only SUV and is powered by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. The former produces 108bhp whereas the latter puts out 138bhp. The 1.5-litre mill can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the turbo petrol engine is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.