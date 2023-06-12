CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai i20 N Line facelift spied in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    656 Views
    Hyundai i20 N Line facelift spied in India

    - First sightings of i20 N Line facelift in the country

    - Will get cosmetic updates

    Hyundai i20 N Line facelift spy shots

    Hyundai i20 N Line Left Front Three Quarter

    New spy shots that have emerged on the web reveal the i20 N Line facelift that has been spotted testing in India for the first time. Previous spy shots revealed the facelift of the regular version of the premium hatchback. Let us take a closer look to understand what is new in this model.

    i20 N Line facelift exterior design

    Hyundai i20 N Line Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the Hyundai i20 N Line facelift is partially camouflaged, with the hidden parts including the front and rear profile, which is where we expect most of the changes to lie. The images do reveal two new sets of wheels, with dual-tone alloy units for the N-Line and steel wheels with new covers for the lower variants. The hotter iteration of the model will further get red brake calipers at the front. The i20 facelift made its debut last month, and with that, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the updated model.

    Up front, the facelifted i20 gets a tweaked bumper with triangular inserts on either end, a new grille, and the logo has now been repositioned to sit above the grille, on the lower section of the bonnet. At the rear, the MY2023 version gets a revised bumper and a new diffuser finished in silver. These updated are likely to be carried over to the N Line variant.

    New i20 N Line interior and features

    Hyundai i20 N Line Dashboard

    The international-spec i20 facelift remains largely unchanged over the current-gen model. The only feature addition it gets is an ADAS suite. That said, it already comes equipped with BlueLink connectivity, cruise control, six airbags, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat, TPMS, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The N Line-specific elements are expected to be carried over from the current version.

    2023 Hyundai i20 N Line engine and specifications

    Hyundai i20 N Line Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the upcoming i20 N Line facelift is likely to continue with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options currently include an iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Image Source

    Hyundai i20 N Line Image
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 10.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV interiors teased

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 N Line Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 N Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.00 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.71 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.81 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.53 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.31 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.39 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.86 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 N Line facelift spied in India