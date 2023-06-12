Hyundai i20 N Line facelift spied in India

- First sightings of i20 N Line facelift in the country

- Will get cosmetic updates

Hyundai i20 N Line facelift spy shots

New spy shots that have emerged on the web reveal the i20 N Line facelift that has been spotted testing in India for the first time. Previous spy shots revealed the facelift of the regular version of the premium hatchback. Let us take a closer look to understand what is new in this model.

i20 N Line facelift exterior design

As seen in the spy images, the Hyundai i20 N Line facelift is partially camouflaged, with the hidden parts including the front and rear profile, which is where we expect most of the changes to lie. The images do reveal two new sets of wheels, with dual-tone alloy units for the N-Line and steel wheels with new covers for the lower variants. The hotter iteration of the model will further get red brake calipers at the front. The i20 facelift made its debut last month, and with that, we have a fair idea of what to expect from the updated model.

Up front, the facelifted i20 gets a tweaked bumper with triangular inserts on either end, a new grille, and the logo has now been repositioned to sit above the grille, on the lower section of the bonnet. At the rear, the MY2023 version gets a revised bumper and a new diffuser finished in silver. These updated are likely to be carried over to the N Line variant.

New i20 N Line interior and features

The international-spec i20 facelift remains largely unchanged over the current-gen model. The only feature addition it gets is an ADAS suite. That said, it already comes equipped with BlueLink connectivity, cruise control, six airbags, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a height-adjustable driver seat, TPMS, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The N Line-specific elements are expected to be carried over from the current version.

2023 Hyundai i20 N Line engine and specifications

Under the hood, the upcoming i20 N Line facelift is likely to continue with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options currently include an iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit.

