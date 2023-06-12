Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV interiors teased

- BE.05 EV was recently spotted testing

- Will be launched in 2025

Mahindra BE.05 EV spotted testing in India

The BE.05 electric SUV was recently spotted testing in India. Spy shots revealed a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule based on the concept that was unveiled in August last year. Now, a new teaser shared on the web gives us a peek at its interior.

New BE.05 new teaser and interior details

As seen in the image here, the interior of the upcoming Mahindra BE.05 will be more or less similar to that of the concept model. It gets a freestanding fully digital instrument cluster, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a large insert on the centre console stretching from the dashboard to the arm rest, fabric door handles, and what could be electrically adjustable front seats.

BE.05 battery and specifications

Mahindra has not revealed the battery specifications of the BE.05, which is scheduled to arrive in October 2025. The model, which is underpinned by the brand’s new INGLO platform, will measure 4,370mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,653mm in height, while the wheelbase will stand at 2,775mm. The BE.05 though, will not be the first ‘Born Electric’ model from Mahindra to be launched in India, as it will be preceded by the XUV.E8 and XUV.E9, which will arrive in December 2024 and April 2025, respectively.