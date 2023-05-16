CarWale
    Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line available with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in May 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line available with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in May 2023

    - Hyundai offering discounts on i20 and i20 N Line models this month

    - i20 facelift was globally revealed last week

    Select Hyundai dealers in the country are offering discounts across the model range this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Hyundai i20 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The iMT variants of the Hyundai i20 N Line are available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. Ok the other hand, the standard version of the premium hatchback in the Magna and Sportz variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

    Last week, Hyundai pulled covers off the facelifted i20 for the European market. The India-bound model will get a fair set of updates to the exterior design, interiors, and feature set, while the engine options are likely to remain unchanged. This model will also arrive with ADAS. Meanwhile, the India-spec model received updates to its safety list earlier this month.

