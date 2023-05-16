CarWale
    Hyundai Exter to be the first sub-4-meter SUV with 6 airbags

    - Comes equipped with 40+ advanced safety features 

    - Gets first-in-segment dashcam with dual camera and burglar alarm 

    Hyundai India, today announced the safety features of its upcoming SUV, the Exter. The Tata Punch rival will be the first sub-four-meter SUV in the country to get six airbags as standard across all variants. 

    The standard safety features on the SUV include electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, and ABS with EBD. Moreover, features like a burglar alarm, three-point seat belt, seatbelt reminder, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors are also an integral part of this package. 

    Additionally, the Exter also gets advanced safety features that could be restricted only to the top-spec variants. This includes features like auto headlamps with escort function, rear defogger, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX. Apart from this, the manufacturer also offers first-in-segment dashcam with dual cameras and TPMS. 

    The SUV will be offered in seven trims namely, EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings for the compact SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000. Upon its launch, the Exter will lock horns with the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger

