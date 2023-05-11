CarWale
    India-bound Hyundai i20 facelift breaks cover; gets ADAS

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai has pulled the wraps off the facelift version of its premium hatchback, the i20. This updated model will go on sale in the European market soon, likely followed by an India debut later this year. The current-gen model was launched in India back in 2020.

    The mid-life update of the i20 brings a few design tweaks to the exterior of the hatchback. The front fascia gets a revised and sleeker grille with new headlamps and sharper air dams. On the sides, the biggest highlight is the newly designed alloy wheels which get a star-like dual-tone pattern. At the rear, the bumper is revised with a new skid plate and contrast black elements add to its sporty appearance. Moreover, the i20 facelift also gets a new paint scheme including Lucid Lime Metallic, Meta Blue Pearl, and Lumen Grey Pearl.

    Inside the cabin, the layout remains more or less similar to the current version. Features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and wireless charger among others have been carried over from the outgoing version. However, the i20 facelift now comes equipped with an ADAS suite as standard.

    The i20 will continue to be sold with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid tech mated to a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT unit globally. Here in India, we also get an option of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. 

