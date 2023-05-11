MG Gloster prices in India hiked; base variant discontinued

- Offered in two variants and seating configurations

- Base variant has been discontinued

The Chinese-owned British carmaker, MG, has announced a price hike on its entire ICE range in India. With this, the flagship SUV, Gloster, has also received a price hike and the base-spec Super variant has been discontinued from the lineup. Currently, the Gloster is offered in two variants and seating configurations at a starting price of Rs. 38.08 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

The variants including Sharp, and Savvy six- and seven-seater in 2WD guise are now costlier by Rs. 60,000. Other than these, prices of the 4WD variants remain unchanged.

Variants Ex-showroom price Sharp 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Rs. 38.08 lakh Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Rs. 39.60 lakh Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD Rs. 39.60 lakh Savvy 7 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Rs. 42.38 lakh Savvy 6 STR 2.0 Twin Turbo 4WD Rs. 42.38 lakh

Under the hood, the MG Gloster is powered by the BS6 Phase 2-updated engines – a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 2.0-litre twin turbo-diesel mill. The former produces 161bhp and 375Nm of torque while the latter churns out 215bhp and 480Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission, both engines come paired with an eight-speed automatic unit.