Maruti eWX patented in India; second EV after eVX incoming?

Maruti’s first EV will be launched in 2025

The eWX was first showcased in October last year

Maruti Suzuki has patented the eWX small EV in the country. First showcased at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show, the eWX concept is a Kei car for the Japanese market which could also be introduced in India.

As seen in the patent image, the Maruti Suzuki eWX is similar to the concept that was showcased last year. It gets a blanked-off grille, vertically stacked lights on the bumper, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, and funky wheels with squared inserts. It will miss out on B-pillars. Notably, the car features a windshield that stretches into the roof.

Since the car is still in the concept stage, Suzuki has not revealed the interior or technical specifications of the eWX. It could source power from a battery pack paired with a single electric motor with a claimed range of up to 230km.

While we await more details of the eWX, Maruti will introduce its first electric offering in India early next year. Showcased as the eVX on multiple occasions in the past, this electric vehicle from Maruti will rival the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV, Honda Elevate EV, and more.