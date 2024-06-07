Maruti Suzuki eVX gear lever design leaked in new spy shots

The eVX will be launched early next year

Will rival the Creta EV

Ahead of its launch that will take place early next year, the new Maruti eVX electric SUV has been spotted during a public road test yet again. The new spy shots give us the best look to date at the interior of the brand’s EV.

The Maruti eVX, a rival to the Hyundai Creta EV and the Honda Elevate EV, features a new rotary-style gear controller in the centre. It gets a chrome finish, and likely to have a button positioned at the centre. A few other notable elements include glossy black inserts for the centre console, new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, dual large screens on the dashboard, black and brown interior theme, chrome interior door handles, and a glossy black insert for the doors.

On the design front, the 2025 Maruti eVX is expected to get a blanked-off grille, projector headlamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar, integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, and a rear wiper and washer.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the technical specifications of the new eVX EV. The model is likely to source power from a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that could return a range of 550km on a single full charge.

Image Source