MG Gloster facelift continues testing in India

MG India is currently working on the facelifted version of its flagship Gloster SUV. The model was recently spied testing again in the country. The fresh spy shots reveal the design changes which will be incorporated with the new Gloster.

As seen in the picture, the Gloster SUV will feature a more upright face with a wide front grille, redesigned front bumper, split LED headlamps, and a similar side profile. The rear profile appears to be mostly unchanged too, however, it will get a new rear bumper, revised LED taillights with connecting light bar, and dual exhaust setup.

In terms of features, the SUV will continue to be loaded with high-end features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless charger, 360-degree surround camera, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the MG Gloster facelift is expected to remain mechanically unchanged with a 2.0-litre diesel motor. This engine can be had in two guises – turbo and twin-turbo. Meanwhile, both powertrains will come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

