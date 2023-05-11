CarWale
    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Last week, Kia introduced a new Aurochs Edition to the Sonet line-up in India with prices starting from Rs. 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition is based on the current HTX variant of the SUV and sits between the HTX and HTX+ trims. Read on to learn more about the Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition. 

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition engine and specifications:

    Kia Sonet Engine Shot

    The Sonet Aurochs Edition can be had in a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol mill is tuned to generate 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, and the oil burner, on the other hand, generates 114bhp and 250Nm of torque. While both the engines come mated to a six-speed iMT transmission, the petrol engine can also be had in a seven-speed DCT and the diesel can also be had in a six-speed automatic gearbox. 

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition exterior:

    Kia Sonet Grille

    The exterior highlights of the Aurochs Edition Sonet include an Aurochs-inspired front face and bulky skid plates on the sides and front. Tangerine accents are easily visible on the front bumper, grille, rear skid plates, and wheel caps. It now gets crown jewel LED headlamps with jewel LED DRLs. Customers can choose the special edition SUV from four colour options including Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparking Silver, and Glacier White Pearl. 

    Kia Sonet Rear Bumper

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition interior:

    The Aurochs Edition Sonet gets the same feature as the HTX variant. It continues with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a single-pane sunroof, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Additionally, it also gets cruise control, driving modes, push start-stop button, and paddle shifters for the automatic variants.

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition safety and features:

    In terms of safety, the Aurochs Edition gets four airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a three-point seatbelt, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera, hill hold assist, traction control, and seat-belt reminder for all seats. 

    Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition rivals:

    Kia Sonet Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Kia Sonet Aurochs Edition locks horns with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
