CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai i20 offered with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in July 2023

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    404 Views
    Hyundai i20 offered with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in July 2023

    - i20 prices in India start at Rs. 7.19 lakh

    - Gets limited-period discounts

    Hyundai car discounts in July 2023

    Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on a few products in July 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    i20 discounts this month

    Rear View

    The Hyundai i20 is one of the multiple models that get attractive discounts in July. The premium hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The carmaker is also offering discounts on models like the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Alcazar, and Kona Electric, details of which are available on our website. 

    Hyundai i20 latest updates

    In April this year, Hyundai updated the i20 to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. This update also resulted in the model losing out on the diesel powertrain. Shortly after, the Baleno and Glanza rival received an update to the safety feature list.

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Exter launched - Top 5 exterior highlights
     Next 
    Tata Curvv begins testing in India; to be launched next year

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai i20 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Maruti Alto 800
    Rs. 3.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th JUL
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    BMW X5 Facelift

    Rs. 98.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    14th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC
    Mercedes-Benz 2023 GLC

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JUL
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai i20 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.42 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.77 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.19 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.52 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.68 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.20 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.40 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.38 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.89 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai i20 offered with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in July 2023