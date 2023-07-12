Hyundai i20 offered with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in July 2023

- i20 prices in India start at Rs. 7.19 lakh

- Gets limited-period discounts

Hyundai car discounts in July 2023

Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts on a few products in July 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

i20 discounts this month

The Hyundai i20 is one of the multiple models that get attractive discounts in July. The premium hatchback can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The carmaker is also offering discounts on models like the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Alcazar, and Kona Electric, details of which are available on our website.

Hyundai i20 latest updates

In April this year, Hyundai updated the i20 to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. This update also resulted in the model losing out on the diesel powertrain. Shortly after, the Baleno and Glanza rival received an update to the safety feature list.