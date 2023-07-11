Tata Curvv begins testing in India; to be launched next year

- Curvv ICE version prices to be revealed in 2024

- Could be called Tata Frest

Tata Curvv at the Auto Expo

Tata Motors showcased an ICE-powered version of the Curvv Coupe-SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, with a launch slated to take place next year. Now, a test mule of the model has been spotted in India for the first time.

New Tata Curvv spy shots

As seen in the images here, the Tata Curvv test mule is completely covered in camouflage, and in fact, has a fake extension at the rear to hide the Coupe silhouette. Notable feature include disc brakes on all four corners, flush-fitting door handles, a new bonnet, what could be ADAS sensors at the front, blacked-out wheels, and A-pillar mounted ORVMs. The model is further expected to get LED light bars at the front and rear, LED tail lights, faux skid plates, and contrast-coloured ORVMs and roof.

Curvv interior and features

The Curvv Concept showcased earlier this year at the biennial event featured a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a fully-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch controls for the AC functions, a new gear lever, and a rotary dial that could be used for drive modes.

2024 Tata Curvv engine and specifications

Under the hood, Tata Motors is likely to offer the production-ready Curvv with a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased in January this year, with an output of 122bhp and 225Nm of torque. The touch panel on the centre console also had a CNG button, hinting at an eco-friendly fuel option for the Coupe-SUV. The carmaker also filed a new trademark for the name Frest, which could become the official name of the Curvv once it is launched in India.

