Tata Curvv ICE showcased – Now in pictures

Indian automaker, Tata Motors showcased the Curvv ICE at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle was showcased in the Blaze Red paint scheme. The vehicle was last showcased as an electric concept in April 2022.

Let's take a look at the Curvv ICE pictures from the unveiling event.

The vehicle gets a raised bonnet design which is complemented by triangular housings for headlamps, and an LED DRL strip.

The production model will get a large air dam and grille.

The side profile is highlighted by flush door handles and aerodynamic black-coloured ORVMs.

The rear section is highlighted by a sporty rear bumper and a horizontal light bar that runs the width of the boot.

As for the interior, the ICE version will get a binnacle instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument cluster. Further, the SUV will get premium upholstery and a dual-tone dashboard.

Photo credits - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi