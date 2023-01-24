CarWale

    Tata Curvv ICE showcased – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    963 Views
    Tata Curvv ICE showcased – Now in pictures

    Indian automaker, Tata Motors showcased the Curvv ICE at the Auto Expo 2023. The vehicle was showcased in the Blaze Red paint scheme. The vehicle was last showcased as an electric concept in April 2022. 

    Let's take a look at the Curvv ICE pictures from the unveiling event.

    Tata Curvv ICE Right Front Three Quarter

    The vehicle gets a raised bonnet design which is complemented by triangular housings for headlamps, and an LED DRL strip.

    Tata Curvv ICE Front View

    The production model will get a large air dam and grille. 

    Tata Curvv ICE Right Side View

    The side profile is highlighted by flush door handles and aerodynamic black-coloured ORVMs. 

    Tata Curvv ICE Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by a sporty rear bumper and a horizontal light bar that runs the width of the boot. 

    Tata Curvv ICE Dashboard

    As for the interior, the ICE version will get a binnacle instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen instrument cluster. Further, the SUV will get premium upholstery and a dual-tone dashboard. 

    Photo credits - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi 

    Tata Curvv ICE Image
    Tata Curvv ICE
    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Production-spec Tata Sierra to be offered in ICE and EV versions

