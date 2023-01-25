2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios arrives at dealerships

- Available in petrol and CNG versions across four variants

- Bookings underway for Rs 11,000

Hyundai launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift last week at a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from subtle cosmetic changes, the updated hatchback received a host of new features and a new exterior shade. While the bookings are already underway for Rs 11,000, the 2023 Nios has now started arriving at dealerships across the country.

The new Grand i10 Nios gets a fresh face with a wider grille with a mesh-type pattern which is mounted lower on the bumper. Also, the design for the LED DRLs is new and is now positioned on the bumper replacing the circular fog lamps. Further, the redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels design and the boomerang shape for the tail lamp clusters give the new Nios a fresh and modern look.

The cabin of the 2023 Nios looks familiar and the changes are in terms of features which now include a wireless charging pad, footwell ambient lighting, a new instrument cluster, cruise control, and grey colour for the seat upholstery. The list of safety features has been extended with the addition of six airbags and a tyre pressure monitor. The new Hyundai Nios can be had in Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants.

In terms of powertrain options, the 2023 Nios does not get a turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain anymore. Instead, the hatchback continues to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox. The same engine is also offered in a CNG version in two variants – Magna and Sportz. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is an alternative to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tiago.