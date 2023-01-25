2023 Hyundai Aura facelift arrives at dealerships

Hyundai India recently launched two facelifts of two of its mass-segment products, the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The compact-sedan, Aura was launched on 23 January, 2023. It is available in six colours and four trim levels, including E, S, SX, and SX (O).

Now, just a day after its official launch, the vehicle has started to reach Hyundai dealerships across the country. The Aura facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design upgrades, it features a new black grille, new LED DRLs housed in the front bumper, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and a chrome insert on the tailgate. The sedan is offered in six colours, including Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and Starry Night.

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Aura facelift comes equipped with four airbags as standard, TPMS, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, a 3.5-inch MID in the revised instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, footwell lighting, a wireless charger, voice recognition, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, engine start-stop button, and more.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.