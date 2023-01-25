CarWale

    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift arrives at dealerships

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    957 Views
    2023 Hyundai Aura facelift arrives at dealerships

    Hyundai India recently launched two facelifts of two of its mass-segment products, the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The compact-sedan, Aura was launched on 23 January, 2023. It is available in six colours and four trim levels, including E, S, SX, and SX (O).

    Now, just a day after its official launch, the vehicle has started to reach Hyundai dealerships across the country. The Aura facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Hyundai Aura Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of design upgrades, it features a new black grille, new LED DRLs housed in the front bumper, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and a chrome insert on the tailgate. The sedan is offered in six colours, including Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, and Starry Night.

    Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Aura facelift comes equipped with four airbags as standard, TPMS, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, a 3.5-inch MID in the revised instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, footwell lighting, a wireless charger, voice recognition, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, engine start-stop button, and more.

    Hyundai Aura Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Hyundai Aura gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Hyundai Aura Image
    Hyundai Aura
    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz Racer - Top 5 highlights
     Next 
    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios arrives at dealerships

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Aura Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7922 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7216 Views
    47 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    ₹ 6.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor

    Tata Tigor

    ₹ 6.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 15.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 17.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    ₹ 44.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th JAN
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 57.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10th JAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier EV

    ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Curvv ICE

    Tata Curvv ICE

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Skoda Enyaq

    Skoda Enyaq

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Nexon CNG

    Tata Nexon CNG

    ₹ 8.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Altroz EV

    Tata Altroz EV

    ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Aura Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.45 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.22 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.45 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.62 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.03 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.38 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.37 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.02 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    ByCarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    7922 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7216 Views
    47 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 Hyundai Aura facelift arrives at dealerships