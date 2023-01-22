New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios prices announced: Variants explained

- Bookings of the Grand i10 Nios facelift are open for Rs 11,000

- Prices of the model in India start at Rs 5.68 lakh

The facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios made its debut earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the model, which was unveiled in India this month, are open for an amount of Rs 11,000.

At the heart of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. At the same time, a CNG version is available in select variants as well.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in a total of eight colours including six mono-tone and two dual-tone options. These include Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green with black roof, and Polar White with black roof. Customers can choose from four variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The following are the variant-wise features of the updated hatchback.

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era (Petrol MT price: Rs 5.68 lakh)

Four airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Seat-belt reminder system

Speed alert system

LED tail lights

14-inch steel wheels

Body-coloured bumpers

Keyless entry

Power steering

Manual AC

Front power windows

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna (Petrol MT price Rs 6.61 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 7.23 lakh, CNG: Rs 7.56 lakh)

TPMS

Auto-dimming IRVM

LED DRLs

14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

Conventional antenna

Foot-well lighting

3.5-inch speedometer with MID

2-DIN audio system

Steering-mounted controls

Front and rear speakers

Tilt-adjustable steering

Rear AC vents

Front and rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Type-C charging port

Height-adjustable driver seat

ESC (AMT only)

HAC (AMT only)

Electrically foldable ORVMs (AMT only)

Rear parcel tray (CNG only)

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (Petrol MT price Rs 7.20 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 7.74 lakh, CNG: Rs 8.11 lakh)

Reverse parking camera

Rear defogger

Projector headlamps

15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

Blacked-out B-pillars and window line

Glossy black inserts

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Voice recognition

Leather-wrapped steering wheel (dual-tone variants only)

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (dual-tone variants only)

Cruise control (petrol variants only)

Automatic climate control (CNG variants only)

2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta (Petrol MT price Rs 7.93 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 8.46 lakh)

Six airbags

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Cooled glove box

Adjustable headrests for the second row

Rear wiper and washer