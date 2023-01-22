New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios prices announced: Variants explained

- Bookings of the Grand i10 Nios facelift are open for Rs 11,000
- Prices of the model in India start at Rs 5.68 lakh
The facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios made its debut earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the model, which was unveiled in India this month, are open for an amount of Rs 11,000.
At the heart of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. At the same time, a CNG version is available in select variants as well.
The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in a total of eight colours including six mono-tone and two dual-tone options. These include Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green with black roof, and Polar White with black roof. Customers can choose from four variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The following are the variant-wise features of the updated hatchback.
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era (Petrol MT price: Rs 5.68 lakh)
Four airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seat-belt reminder system
Speed alert system
LED tail lights
14-inch steel wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Keyless entry
Power steering
Manual AC
Front power windows
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna (Petrol MT price Rs 6.61 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 7.23 lakh, CNG: Rs 7.56 lakh)
TPMS
Auto-dimming IRVM
LED DRLs
14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles
Conventional antenna
Foot-well lighting
3.5-inch speedometer with MID
2-DIN audio system
Steering-mounted controls
Front and rear speakers
Tilt-adjustable steering
Rear AC vents
Front and rear power windows
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Type-C charging port
Height-adjustable driver seat
ESC (AMT only)
HAC (AMT only)
Electrically foldable ORVMs (AMT only)
Rear parcel tray (CNG only)
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (Petrol MT price Rs 7.20 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 7.74 lakh, CNG: Rs 8.11 lakh)
Reverse parking camera
Rear defogger
Projector headlamps
15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels
Roof rails
Shark-fin antenna
Blacked-out B-pillars and window line
Glossy black inserts
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Voice recognition
Leather-wrapped steering wheel (dual-tone variants only)
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (dual-tone variants only)
Cruise control (petrol variants only)
Automatic climate control (CNG variants only)
2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta (Petrol MT price Rs 7.93 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 8.46 lakh)
Six airbags
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Chrome door handles
Cooled glove box
Adjustable headrests for the second row
Rear wiper and washer