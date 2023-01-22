CarWale

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios prices announced: Variants explained

    - Bookings of the Grand i10 Nios facelift are open for Rs 11,000

    - Prices of the model in India start at Rs 5.68 lakh

    The facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios made its debut earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the model, which was unveiled in India this month, are open for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    At the heart of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios is a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. At the same time, a CNG version is available in select variants as well.

    The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in a total of eight colours including six mono-tone and two dual-tone options. These include Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue, Fiery Red, Spark Green with black roof, and Polar White with black roof. Customers can choose from four variants, namely Era, Magna, Sportz, and Asta. The following are the variant-wise features of the updated hatchback.

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era (Petrol MT price: Rs 5.68 lakh)

    Four airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seat-belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    LED tail lights

    14-inch steel wheels

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Keyless entry

    Power steering

    Manual AC

    Front power windows

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna (Petrol MT price Rs 6.61 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 7.23 lakh, CNG: Rs 7.56 lakh)

    TPMS

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    LED DRLs

    14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

    Conventional antenna

    Foot-well lighting

    3.5-inch speedometer with MID

    2-DIN audio system

    Steering-mounted controls

    Front and rear speakers

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Rear AC vents

    Front and rear power windows

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Type-C charging port

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    ESC (AMT only)

    HAC (AMT only)

    Electrically foldable ORVMs (AMT only)

    Rear parcel tray (CNG only) 

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz (Petrol MT price Rs 7.20 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 7.74 lakh, CNG: Rs 8.11 lakh)

    Reverse parking camera

    Rear defogger

    Projector headlamps

    15-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels

    Roof rails

    Shark-fin antenna

    Blacked-out B-pillars and window line

    Glossy black inserts

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Voice recognition

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel (dual-tone variants only)

    15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (dual-tone variants only)

    Cruise control (petrol variants only)

    Automatic climate control (CNG variants only)

    2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta (Petrol MT price Rs 7.93 lakh, Petrol AMT price; Rs 8.46 lakh)

    Six airbags

    15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Chrome door handles

    Cooled glove box

    Adjustable headrests for the second row

    Rear wiper and washer

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
