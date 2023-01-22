CarWale

    Citroen eC3 official bookings open

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    951 Views
    - Bookings open for Rs 25,000

    - Powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack

    - Claimed range of 320km 

    Citroen India has opened the official bookings for the Citroen eC3 for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The electric hatchback was unveiled earlier this week and is the electric version of the C3 hatchback. The eC3 is being offered across two variants - Live and Feel and is likely to be launched next month. We have driven the Citroen eC3 and here are our driving impressions. 

    Citroen E-C3 Left Rear Three Quarter

    The eC3 looks identical to the C3 hatchback but gets a bunch of EV-specific elements to distinguish itself from its ICE counterpart. This includes a front fender-mounted charging flap, the ‘e’ badge and funky exterior shades. The eC3 can be had in a total of 13 colours and three customisation packs. Besides this, the EV gets split headlamps, 15-inch steel wheels, and roof rails. 

    Citroen E-C3 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The cabin of the Citroen eC3 is equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, revrse parking sensors, and three USB charging ports. 

    The Tata Tiago EV rival gets a 29.2kWh battery pack which feeds the electric motors to produce 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The eC3 supports a 15amp and DC fast charger and has a claimed driving range of 320km with an electronically limited top speed of 107kmph. The Citroen eC3 prices will range from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. 

