    Citroen eC3 to be available in 13 colour options; India launch next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The eC3 electric hatchback was unveiled earlier this week

    - Bookings of the model will begin on 22 January

    The Citroen eC3 is set to become the brand’s third offering in India after the C5 Aircross and the C3 hatchback. We have driven the electric hatchback from the French company and our review will be live at 12pm on 21 January.

    Ahead of its launch that will take place next month, let us take a closer look at the colour options of the Citroen eC3. To begin with, the company will offer 13 paintjobs for the model, including four mono-tone and nine dual-tone colours. The mono-tone options will include Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey.

    Similarly, the dual-tone colour options on the eC3 will include Polar White with Zesty Orange roof, Platinum grey with Zesty Orange roof, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof, Steel Grey with Platinum Grey roof, Zesty Orange with Polar White roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof, and Steel Grey with Polar White roof. Customers will be able to choose from two variants including Live and Feel.

    At the heart of the eC3 electric hatchback will be a 29.2kWh battery pack producing a maximum power output of 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. A single full charge enables an ARAI-certified range of 320 kilometres.

    Citroen E-C3 Image
    Citroen E-C3
    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
