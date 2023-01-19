Tata Sierra EV Concept showcased – Now in pictures

Indian automaker Tata Motors showcased the Sierra EV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. This time around, the vehicle was showcased as a five-door version. The mechanical details are not known for now and will be known at a later date.

Let's take a look at the Sierra EV pictures from the unveiling event.

The fascia is highlighted by a bold bumper design and sleek LED DRLs. The vehicle also gets a flatter and upright bonnet design.

As for the sides, it gets dual-tone alloy wheels, flush door handles, and dark ORVMs.

The rear section features an LED strip that runs the width of the boot and is complemented by a dual-tone bumper. Further, the EV concept gets a large body-coloured spoiler.

The vehicle gets a fairly modest interior layout featuring a clutter-free dual-tone dashboard layout.

Further, the electric SUV concept gets a flat bottom steering wheel with controls, a large touchscreen infotainment unit, and a digital instrument cluster.

The Sierra EV concept gets a large sunroof and wide windows to offer an airy cabin feel for the occupants.

Photo credits - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi