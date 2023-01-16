Citroen E-C3 specifications and variant details revealed ahead of launch

- The Citroen E-C3 will be powered by a 29.2kWh battery pack

- Claimed range of 320km on a single charge

Ahead of its launch which could take place in the coming weeks, Citroen India has revealed the specifications and variant details of the upcoming E-C3 electric hatchback. Earlier this week, the carmaker announced its tie-up with Jio-BP to build EV charging infrastructure.

Powering the Citroen E-C3 will be a 29.2kWh battery pack that generates 56bhp and 143Nm of torque. The model has an MIDC-certified range of 320km on a single charge. The E-C3 can sprint from 0-60kmph in 6.8 seconds, and up to a top speed of 107kmph. The 3.3kW charger allows the battery to be charged from 10-100 per cent in 10.5 hours, while a DC fast charger enables a charging speed of 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes.

In terms of dimensions, the E-C3 electric hatchback from Citroen measures 3,981mm in length, 1,733 mm in width, and 1,604mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,540mm. The brand offers a warranty of seven years or 1.40 lakh km for the battery, five years or 1 lakh km for the motor, and three years or 1.25 lakh km for the vehicle (whichever is earlier for each vertical).

Citroen will offer two drive modes with the E-C3, namely Standard and Eco. The model will be available in two variants including Live and Feel. Customers will be able to choose from four mono-tone and nine dual-tone colours.