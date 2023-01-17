CarWale

    Jay Shah

    New BMW X7 showcased; to be launched soon

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks 

    - Will get cosmetic changes and updated interior

    Earlier this month, BMW India launched the new 7 Series and i7 at the second leg of the Joytown festival in Mumbai. Alongside the new iterations of the luxury sedans, the luxury carmaker also showcased the new generation X7 SUV which is set to make its debut in India soon. The flagship SUV gets a revised exterior styling and new features and will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. 

    BMW X7 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Visually, the biggest highlight of the showcased BMW X7 is the split headlamp setup along with the larger kidney grille with a chrome outline. Furthermore, the SUV gets reworked front bumpers with redesigned air inlets and new dual-five-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the X7 is fitted with revised L-shaped split tail lamps which are slimmer than the outgoing model. The new BMW X7 will also be available in a new Midnight Grey exterior shade. 

    BMW X7 Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the X7 is dominated by a curved dual-screen display, of which the infotainment system measures 12.3-inch while the driver display is 14.9-inch in size. The former runs on the updated operating system 8 and the cabin gets added features such as reclining rear seats, ambient lighting, a four-zone climate control, Merino leather upholstery with a quilted pattern, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    BMW X7 Right Side View

    Mechanically, we expect the new BMW X7 to be offered with petrol and diesel engines. The showcased model was the X7 xDrive40i wearing the M Sport package which is powered by a 3.0-litre engine that produces 375bhp and 520Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the oil-burner version is expected to be a 3.0-litre xDrive40d trim. Both powertrains will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    When launched in India, the new BMW X7 will rival the likes of the Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Audi Q7

    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    ₹ 1.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen E-C3 specifications and variant details revealed ahead of launch

