CarWale

    New car launches and unveils in India in January 2023

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,835 Views
    New car launches and unveils in India in January 2023

    The new-year 2023 is set to bring in cheer as it marks a fresh beginning across spectrums. The Indian automobile market is no different and there are a slew of launches and unveils slated next month that we can look forward to. Ranging from SUVs or MPVs, ICEs or EVs, sedans, and cabriolets, let us find out what January 2023 has in store. We will also be covering the list of launches and unveils at the Auto Expo 2023 in the coming days.

    MG Hector facelift

    Morris Garages India will be the first OEM to introduce a new product in the market in 2023 on 5 January, which will be the updated Hector SUV. The occasion is also likely to mark the debut of the Hector Plus facelift in India. Spy shots have already revealed a host of changes that will arrive with the Hector facelift, including a 14-inch vertically stacked infotainment system. The powertrain options of the model are expected to be carried over from the outgoing version.

    Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet

    Mercedes-Benz will open its innings for the year 2023 with the launch of the E53 AMG Cabriolet which will take place on 6 January. Set to become the fourth 53-badged model in the country, the model will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid motor churning out a combined output of 429bhp. Mercedes-Benz India will also reveal its road map for the entire year during this launch event. 

    BMW i7

    BMW is on a roll when it comes to car launches this winter season. Earlier this month, the brand introduced the updated M340i and the XM flagship performance SUV, and these models will now be followed by two sedans next month. Scheduled for a price announcement on 7 Januaryis the BMW i7 all-electric sedan. Propelling the model will be a 101.7kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors, claimed to return a range of 512km on a single charge.

    New BMW 7 Series

    Alongside the BMW i7 will be the new BMW 7 Series, both of which will be launched at the brand’s Joytown event in Mumbai. The new-gen 7 Series gets a completely new design inside out. A few highlights include an illuminated kidney grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The party trick of the model will be the 31-inch 8k roof-mounted theatre display.

    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra pulled the covers off the production-ready XUV400 EV in September 2022. We have already driven the XUV400, the prices of which are scheduled to be announced in January 2023. However, Mahindra has not revealed the exact date, and neither will the brand be participating at the Auto Expo next month. The model is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack which produces 150bhp and 310Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 456km on a single charge.

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    The Toyota Innova Hycross has already begun arriving at local dealerships across the country, hinting that the prices could be announced in the coming weeks. Showcased barely a week after its global debut in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix, the model will be offered in India with two powertrains including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid system. Customers will be able to choose from seven colours across five variants. Also on offer will be seven and eight-seat configurations.

    BMW X7 facelift

    BMW is set to host the final iteration of the Joytown fest in Bangalore, and we expect the German automobile brand to introduce two updated models for the Indian market, one of which could be the facelifted X7. The company had previously announced a launch on 10 December, but it was later postponed. Apart from the controversial split headlamp design and a nip and tuck on the exterior, the new X7 is likely to gain mild-hybrid powertrains and a new 4.4-litre V8 engine.

    BMW 3 Series LCI

    Unveiled in May this year, the BMW 3 Series facelift, commonly known as Life Cycle Impulse (LCI in BMW speak) is likely to be launched alongside the 2023 X7 on 28 January in Bengaluru. Coming back to the 3 Series, the mid-life update of the model arrives with a host of updates on the inside as well as outside. Under the hood, the model is likely to gain a 48V mild-hybrid system in addition to the current range of powertrains.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Hyundai recently unveiled the Ioniq 5 for the Indian market ahead of its price announcement which is likely to happen in the next few weeks. The model, which is underpinned by the same e-GMP platform as the Kia EV6, will come in at a fairly lower price, courtesy of the CKD route. Notably, the EV6, unlike its upcoming cousin, is imported through the CBU route. The Ioniq 5 will be propelled by a 72.6kWh battery pack generating 214bhp and 350Nm of torque, with an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge.

    Citroen C3 EV

    Citroen India is preparing to launch its third model in the local market after the C5 Aircross and the C3, which will be called the eC3. The production-ready model is likely to be unveiled in the second half of January 2023. Details regarding the model are scarce at the moment, although we expect a 20-30kWh battery pack with a range of 200-250km on a single charge.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Kia EV9 concept teased; coming to Auto Expo 2023
     Next 
    Audi A3 sedan facelift spied in S-line trim

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Innova Hycross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1004 Views
    3 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2254 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 18.09 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    ₹ 94.36 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carnival

    Kia Carnival

    ₹ 30.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo

    Mahindra Marazzo

    ₹ 13.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    ₹ 5.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1004 Views
    3 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    2254 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New car launches and unveils in India in January 2023