New car launches and unveils in India in January 2023

The new-year 2023 is set to bring in cheer as it marks a fresh beginning across spectrums. The Indian automobile market is no different and there are a slew of launches and unveils slated next month that we can look forward to. Ranging from SUVs or MPVs, ICEs or EVs, sedans, and cabriolets, let us find out what January 2023 has in store. We will also be covering the list of launches and unveils at the Auto Expo 2023 in the coming days.

MG Hector facelift

Morris Garages India will be the first OEM to introduce a new product in the market in 2023 on 5 January, which will be the updated Hector SUV. The occasion is also likely to mark the debut of the Hector Plus facelift in India. Spy shots have already revealed a host of changes that will arrive with the Hector facelift, including a 14-inch vertically stacked infotainment system. The powertrain options of the model are expected to be carried over from the outgoing version.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz will open its innings for the year 2023 with the launch of the E53 AMG Cabriolet which will take place on 6 January. Set to become the fourth 53-badged model in the country, the model will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with a mild-hybrid motor churning out a combined output of 429bhp. Mercedes-Benz India will also reveal its road map for the entire year during this launch event.

BMW i7

BMW is on a roll when it comes to car launches this winter season. Earlier this month, the brand introduced the updated M340i and the XM flagship performance SUV, and these models will now be followed by two sedans next month. Scheduled for a price announcement on 7 Januaryis the BMW i7 all-electric sedan. Propelling the model will be a 101.7kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors, claimed to return a range of 512km on a single charge.

New BMW 7 Series

Alongside the BMW i7 will be the new BMW 7 Series, both of which will be launched at the brand’s Joytown event in Mumbai. The new-gen 7 Series gets a completely new design inside out. A few highlights include an illuminated kidney grille, new front and rear bumpers, and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The party trick of the model will be the 31-inch 8k roof-mounted theatre display.

Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra pulled the covers off the production-ready XUV400 EV in September 2022. We have already driven the XUV400, the prices of which are scheduled to be announced in January 2023. However, Mahindra has not revealed the exact date, and neither will the brand be participating at the Auto Expo next month. The model is powered by a 39.4kWh battery pack which produces 150bhp and 310Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 456km on a single charge.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Toyota Innova Hycross has already begun arriving at local dealerships across the country, hinting that the prices could be announced in the coming weeks. Showcased barely a week after its global debut in Indonesia as the Innova Zenix, the model will be offered in India with two powertrains including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a hybrid system. Customers will be able to choose from seven colours across five variants. Also on offer will be seven and eight-seat configurations.

BMW X7 facelift

BMW is set to host the final iteration of the Joytown fest in Bangalore, and we expect the German automobile brand to introduce two updated models for the Indian market, one of which could be the facelifted X7. The company had previously announced a launch on 10 December, but it was later postponed. Apart from the controversial split headlamp design and a nip and tuck on the exterior, the new X7 is likely to gain mild-hybrid powertrains and a new 4.4-litre V8 engine.

BMW 3 Series LCI

Unveiled in May this year, the BMW 3 Series facelift, commonly known as Life Cycle Impulse (LCI in BMW speak) is likely to be launched alongside the 2023 X7 on 28 January in Bengaluru. Coming back to the 3 Series, the mid-life update of the model arrives with a host of updates on the inside as well as outside. Under the hood, the model is likely to gain a 48V mild-hybrid system in addition to the current range of powertrains.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai recently unveiled the Ioniq 5 for the Indian market ahead of its price announcement which is likely to happen in the next few weeks. The model, which is underpinned by the same e-GMP platform as the Kia EV6, will come in at a fairly lower price, courtesy of the CKD route. Notably, the EV6, unlike its upcoming cousin, is imported through the CBU route. The Ioniq 5 will be propelled by a 72.6kWh battery pack generating 214bhp and 350Nm of torque, with an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge.

Citroen C3 EV

Citroen India is preparing to launch its third model in the local market after the C5 Aircross and the C3, which will be called the eC3. The production-ready model is likely to be unveiled in the second half of January 2023. Details regarding the model are scarce at the moment, although we expect a 20-30kWh battery pack with a range of 200-250km on a single charge.