Toyota Innova Hycross variant-wise key features announced

- The Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in five variants
- Customers can choose between a petrol and petrol-hybrid motor
Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) showcased the India-spec Hycross MPV ahead of its price announcement that will take place in mid-January 2023. The model that will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta will be available in seven colours across five variants. Let us understand what each of these variants has to offer in terms of features.
In terms of powertrain options, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TNGA petrol engine developing 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, paired only to a CVT unit. Also on offer is the same petrol mill with a hybrid motor, where the latter produces 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. This combination is mated with an e-CVT unit. There is no manual transmission on offer.
In terms of colours, the Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in seven options such as Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake. Customers will be able to choose from five variants including G-SLF and GX in the petrol-only range, and VX, ZX, and ZX(O) in the petrol-hybrid range. The following are the variant-wise features of the Hycross.
Toyota Innova Hycross petrol G-SLF
16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Dual LED headlamps
LED + reflector-type tail lights
Black fabric upholstery
Eight-inch audio system
Four speakers
Dual airbags
VSC
HSA
4.2-inch MID
Toyota Innova Hycross petrol GX
16-inch alloy wheels
Gun-metal finish for the grille
Height-adjustable driver seat
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Connected car technology
Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid VX
17-inch alloy wheels
Full LED tail lights
Automatic climate control
Dual-tone fabric upholstery
Paddle shifters
TPMS
Chrome surround for the front grille
Six speakers
Rear retractable sunshade
Reverse camera with guidelines
Seven-inch MID
Soft-touch dashboard
Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid ZX
18-inch alloy wheels
Panoramic sunroof
Gloss-finished front grille with chrome surround
LED DRLs with brushed silver surrounds
Powered tailgate
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Ventilated front seats
Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat
Powered Ottoman seats for the second-row
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Perforated art leather seat upholstery
Nine-speakers
Six airbags
Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid ZX(O)
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS/ADAS)