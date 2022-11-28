Toyota Innova Hycross variant-wise key features announced

- The Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in five variants

- Customers can choose between a petrol and petrol-hybrid motor

Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) showcased the India-spec Hycross MPV ahead of its price announcement that will take place in mid-January 2023. The model that will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta will be available in seven colours across five variants. Let us understand what each of these variants has to offer in terms of features.

In terms of powertrain options, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TNGA petrol engine developing 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, paired only to a CVT unit. Also on offer is the same petrol mill with a hybrid motor, where the latter produces 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. This combination is mated with an e-CVT unit. There is no manual transmission on offer.

In terms of colours, the Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in seven options such as Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake. Customers will be able to choose from five variants including G-SLF and GX in the petrol-only range, and VX, ZX, and ZX(O) in the petrol-hybrid range. The following are the variant-wise features of the Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol G-SLF

16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

Dual LED headlamps

LED + reflector-type tail lights

Black fabric upholstery

Eight-inch audio system

Four speakers

Dual airbags

VSC

HSA

4.2-inch MID

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol GX

16-inch alloy wheels

Gun-metal finish for the grille

Height-adjustable driver seat

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car technology

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid VX

17-inch alloy wheels

Full LED tail lights

Automatic climate control

Dual-tone fabric upholstery

Paddle shifters

TPMS

Chrome surround for the front grille

Six speakers

Rear retractable sunshade

Reverse camera with guidelines

Seven-inch MID

Soft-touch dashboard

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid ZX

18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof

Gloss-finished front grille with chrome surround

LED DRLs with brushed silver surrounds

Powered tailgate

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Ventilated front seats

Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat

Powered Ottoman seats for the second-row

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Perforated art leather seat upholstery

Nine-speakers

Six airbags

Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid ZX(O)

Toyota Safety Sense (TSS/ADAS)