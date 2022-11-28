CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross variant-wise key features announced

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in five variants

    - Customers can choose between a petrol and petrol-hybrid motor

    Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) showcased the India-spec Hycross MPV ahead of its price announcement that will take place in mid-January 2023. The model that will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta will be available in seven colours across five variants. Let us understand what each of these variants has to offer in terms of features.

    In terms of powertrain options, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TNGA petrol engine developing 172bhp and 187Nm of torque, paired only to a CVT unit. Also on offer is the same petrol mill with a hybrid motor, where the latter produces 111bhp and 206Nm of torque. This combination is mated with an e-CVT unit. There is no manual transmission on offer.

    In terms of colours, the Toyota Innova Hycross will be available in seven options such as Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Sparkling Black Pearl Crystal Shine, Avantgarde Bronze Metallic, and a new colour called Blackish Ageha Gloss Flake. Customers will be able to choose from five variants including G-SLF and GX in the petrol-only range, and VX, ZX, and ZX(O) in the petrol-hybrid range. The following are the variant-wise features of the Hycross.

    Toyota Innova Hycross petrol G-SLF

    16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Dual LED headlamps

    LED + reflector-type tail lights

    Black fabric upholstery       

    Eight-inch audio system

    Four speakers

    Dual airbags

    VSC

    HSA

    4.2-inch MID

    Toyota Innova Hycross petrol GX

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Gun-metal finish for the grille

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car technology

    Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid VX

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Full LED tail lights

    Automatic climate control

    Dual-tone fabric upholstery

    Paddle shifters

    TPMS

    Chrome surround for the front grille

    Six speakers

    Rear retractable sunshade

    Reverse camera with guidelines

    Seven-inch MID

    Soft-touch dashboard

    Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid ZX

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Panoramic sunroof

    Gloss-finished front grille with chrome surround

    LED DRLs with brushed silver surrounds

    Powered tailgate

    Dual-zone automatic climate control

    Ventilated front seats

    Eight-way power-adjustable driver seat

    Powered Ottoman seats for the second-row

    10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Perforated art leather seat upholstery

    Nine-speakers

    Six airbags

    Toyota Innova Hycross petrol-hybrid ZX(O)

    Toyota Safety Sense (TSS/ADAS)

    Toyota Innova Hycross
