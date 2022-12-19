CarWale

    Toyota Innova Hycross arrives at showrooms

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Innova Hycross arrives at showrooms

    - Prices to be announced in the coming weeks

    - Deliveries to commence from mid-January 2023

    Last month, Toyota unveiled the all-new Innova Hycross in the country and the bookings for the updated MPV are already underway for Rs 50,000. While the prices are expected to be announced early next year, the new Hycross has started to arrive at dealer showrooms across the country. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Toyota Innova Hycross is offered with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine, both of which power the front wheels. The former is tuned to produce 172bhp and 205Nm of torque while the latter pushes out an extra 11bhp. The transmission options include a CVT and an e-CVT unit, respectively. We have driven the top-spec ZX variant of the hybrid version of the Innova Hycross and here’s our detailed driving impression. 

    Toyota Innova Hycross Dashboard

    On the outside, the new Innova Hycross moves to the new front-wheel-drive TNGA platform and gets a new face with sleeker LED headlamps, a bigger grille, and a re-profiled bumper with integrated LED DRLs that also doubles up as turn indicators. The Hycross is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, a redesigned rear quarter glass, and horizontally stacked split LED tail lamps.

    The interior highlights of the Hycross are the 10.-inch dashboard-mounted touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, an electric tailgate, and a nine-speaker JBL sound system. The new Hycross can be had in seven or eight-seat layouts where the middle row can also be operated electrically. 

