Tata Altroz wearable key to be officially discontinued next year

- The wearable key for the Altroz was offered in the XZ+ variants

- The carmaker will also revise the type of keys available with each variant

Tata Motors is scheduled to officially remove the wearable key feature from the Altroz range with effect from January 2023. Meanwhile, a few dealers that CarWale spoke to confirmed that this update has already been in effect for the last few months.

Coming to the update that is likely to have been issued to dealer partners, the wearable key will not be offered in the Altroz from 1 January, 2023. The key matrix too has been revised, where the XE variant will receive two mechanical keys (standard plastic key fobs), while the XE+ and XM+ variants will get one mechanical key and one flip key each.

Meanwhile, the XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants of the Tata Altroz will come with 2 smart keys (PEPS key) as standard. In other news, Tata Motors recently announced a complimentary two-year extended warranty for the Nexon EV Max this month. The company is also offering discounts of up to Rs 65,000 on select products, which will be valid until the end of the calendar year.

