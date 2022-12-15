Tata Nexon EV Max available with complimentary two-year extended warranty

- The Tata Nexon EV Max gets a standard warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km

- The offer is valid up to 31 December, 2022

Tata Motors has rolled out a complimentary extended warranty offer for the Nexon EV Max. Valid only till the end of December 2022, customers purchasing the Nexon EV Max will be eligible for a two-year extended warranty.

The Tata Nexon EV Max is currently offered with a standard warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km for the vehicle and an eight-year or 1.60 lakh km warranty (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor.

In other news, Tata Motors is offering a slew of discounts on select models in its product range this month. These include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The carmaker is also slated to begin deliveries of the Tiago EV, its third electric offering, from January 2023.