CarWale

    Tata Nexon EV Max available with complimentary two-year extended warranty

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    11,844 Views
    Tata Nexon EV Max available with complimentary two-year extended warranty

    - The Tata Nexon EV Max gets a standard warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km

    - The offer is valid up to 31 December, 2022

    Tata Motors has rolled out a complimentary extended warranty offer for the Nexon EV Max. Valid only till the end of December 2022, customers purchasing the Nexon EV Max will be eligible for a two-year extended warranty.

    The Tata Nexon EV Max is currently offered with a standard warranty of three years or 1.25 lakh km for the vehicle and an eight-year or 1.60 lakh km warranty (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor.

    In other news, Tata Motors is offering a slew of discounts on select models in its product range this month. These include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. The carmaker is also slated to begin deliveries of the Tiago EV, its third electric offering, from January 2023.

    Tata Nexon EV Max Image
    Tata Nexon EV Max
    ₹ 18.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai India to hike prices from January 2023
     Next 
    Hyundai Verna interior spied; reveals new details

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Nexon EV Max Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32964 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 19.67 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.68 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.61 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 20.59 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.41 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.62 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 20.43 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    32964 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Nexon EV Max available with complimentary two-year extended warranty