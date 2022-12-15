Hyundai Verna interior spied; reveals new details

- Gets a dual-screen setup on the dashboard

- Likely to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

The upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift test mule has been spotted several times and is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. This new Hyundai Verna will be cosmetically and functionally superior to its predecessor.

Now, this upcoming Verna facelift was recently spotted driving around busy streets. This time, the dashboard is visible too, revealing the updated layout. The infotainment touchscreen system and instrument cluster can be seen embedded in one housing, making it a dual-screen setup. The auto-dimming IRVM and AC vents beneath the touchscreen display are also visible in the frame.

Aside from a larger touchscreen infotainment system (up from 8-inch in the current generation), the new Verna will have more convenience features. This will include ventilated front seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, ADAS, an electric sunroof, BlueLink connectivity, connected tech, and wireless charging.

Moreover, as seen in previous spy images, the updated sedan will have a connected LED taillight setup, a new grille flanked by redesigned LED headlamps, refreshed dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and high-mounted stop lamps.

At present, no technical information about the 2023 Hyundai Verna has been released. However, the upcoming Hyundai model is expected to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic transmission options.

