2023 Hyundai Verna facelift spotted testing

- The new-gen Verna could debut at the Auto Expo

- ADAS among the expected features

Since the Hyundai Verna facelift has been past due, we have seen plenty of the new-generation Verna on test runs in recent months. This time, we have spy photos of the upcoming mid-size Sedan's rear profile, which reveal new design elements.

A closer look at the spy photos reveals LED taillights connected by a light bar that spans the width of the back. This design cue is now similar to what is available with the brand's subcompact SUV, the Hyundai Venue.

Aside from that, the design is identical to the current model, but with more aggressive creases and lines, making it look sportier. A fastback-style sloping roof, a diffuser, a high-mounted stop-light, and a shark-fin antenna are all part of the design.

While interior and feature details are still unknown, the 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift is expected to include a fully-digital instrument console, ADAS, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with refreshed dashboard layout, connected tech, and wireless charging.

Under the bonnet, the new-generation Hyundai Verna is likely to have 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, as well as manual and automatic transmissions. Furthermore, a hybrid motor is being speculated.

Upon arrival, this feature-rich sedan will compete with the Honda All New City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Moreover, if ADAS is available, it will be second only to the Honda City e: HEV in its segment to have this tech. Hyundai is expected to reveal the Verna facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo.

Image Source