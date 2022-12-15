CarWale

    Mumbai airport installs fast EV charging stations

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Mumbai airport installs fast EV charging stations

    - Offers fast charging up to 60kW

    - Located in parking lots of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2

    Mumbai’s CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) has installed six DC fast EV charging stations at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. The charging stations are located at P5 of the parking lot at Terminal 2 and P1 at Terminal 1. The stations are a mix of CCS Type II 60kW and GB/T (DC 001) 40kW chargers. The chargers deployed are compatible with all the prevailing EV cars in the country. The consumers will be charged and offered deductions against the parking fees when using the chargers. 

    Commenting on the occasionCSMIA’s spokesperson said, “As an environmentally and socially conscious organisation, CSMIA operates sustainably. The commission of EV charging stations is a testament to CSMIA’s proactive approach in taking concerted efforts through various programmes for a greener environment. These efficient and green practices adopted by CSMIA not only makes it one of the most sustainable airports in the world providing nothing but the best for its passengers today for a better and sustainable tomorrow.”

