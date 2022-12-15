Citroen C3-based seven-seater SUV spied again

- Expected to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine

- Will rival Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Kia Carens

Citroen has been testing a seven-seater SUV based on the C3 platform for some time. Since the French brand referred to the C3 as a hatchback rather than a mini SUV, the three-row SUV which is being tested could be the automaker's first budget-SUV offering.

The recently spotted seven-seater test mule was heavily camouflaged, obscuring many details. However, the overall larger dimensions and lengthy side profile are noticeable. Furthermore, the test mules appear to be riding on larger wheels than the C3's 15-inch steel rims. The tail lights have the same layout but might get a new shape and design elements.

The front fascia, too, would be similar to that of the C3 hatchback. Thus, it is likely to continue with split headlamps, the signature dual-slat chrome grille, fog lights, and other visual elements carried over from the standard C3.

The Citroen C3-based SUV will be powered by the carmaker's 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and/or turbo-petrol engines. Initially, the transmission options will most likely be limited to a manual unit. The upcoming seven-seater vehicle from Citroen will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Renault Triber, and Kia Carens.

In other news, Citroen has confirmed the arrival of the eC3, the electric version of C3, and it is expected to go on sale in January 2023.

Source