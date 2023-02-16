Citroen’s mid-size SUV spotted winter-testing in Sweden

- Citroen’s Grand Vitara rival could be called the C3 Aircross in India

- The model could be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

Earlier this week, spy shots of Citroen’s Hyundai Creta rival emerged, revealing crucial details of the upcoming model. The French automobile brand has now taken the testing to international soil, evident from the fresh set of spy images captured in Sweden.

Set to enter its second generation, the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be larger than the outgoing model in the global market. The new model, which could measure 4,300mm in length, will be based on the company’s CMP platform.

As seen in the spy shots here, the new Citroen mid-size SUV features a split headlamp design where the DRLs at the top are LED units, while the main headlight cluster below is a halogen-powered unit. Also up for offer will be a wide air dam, black alloy wheels, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, a conventional antenna, flap-type door handles, blacked-out B-pillars, an upright tailgate, LED tail lights, a rear-bumper mounted number plate recess, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

While details regarding the interior of this upcoming model from Citroen remain unknown at the moment, we do expect it to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. Once launched, the Citroen mid-size SUV for India, likely to be called the C3 Aircross, will rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.