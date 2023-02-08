Citroen’s Seltos rival spotted testing; interiors leaked

- The Citroen mid-size SUV could be launched in India later this year

- Could be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine

New spy images shared on the web reveal Citroen’s mid-size SUV that was recently spotted testing on public roads. The spy shots reveal two different test mules, one each of the base-spec and top-spec versions.

Spotted on the outskirts of Chennai, the new Citroen mid-size SUV will feature a two-piece design for the headlamps, grille, and tail lights, flap door handles, an upright tailgate, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess. Depending on the variant, the model will come equipped with steel wheels and a conventional antenna or dual-tone alloy wheels and a shark-fin antenna.

A peek at the interior of Citroen’s upcoming mid-size SUV hints that the model will get a dual-tone upholstery theme with contrast white stitching, circular knobs and cup holders in the centre console, square AC vents, a three-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and A-pillar-mounted tweeters. Also up for offer will be a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

Under the hood, the 2023 Citroen mid-size SUV, which could be called the C3 Aircross, is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that is seen in the C3 hatchback. We expect the model to be launched in India later this year, upon which it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and the Skoda Kushaq.

Image Source