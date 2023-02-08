2023 MG Hector first drive review to go live tomorrow

- Gets Level 2 ADAS

- Available in six variants

MG Motor India recently launched the 2023 Hector and Hector Plus at the conducted Auto Expo 2023. The price range starts from Rs 14.71 lakh and goes all up to Rs 22.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Now, we have driven the 2023 MG Hector and the review goes live tomorrow at 12.00pm.

The SUV is offered in six variants namely Style, Shine, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. Customers can choose between seven exterior hues that includes Dune Brown, Havana Grey, Candy White, Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White with a black roof.

Mechanically, the 2023 Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while a CVT unit is offered only with turbo-petrol engines. The manufacturer has discontinued the DCT and mild-hybrid variants.

The front fascia is highlighted by a massive diamond studded chrome grille inspired by the Argyle design pattern, projector headlamps, 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels, LED-connected blade taillamps, and a panoramic sunroof.

As for the interior, the Hector facelift offers a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment screen, a fully digital driver’s display, a redesigned gear lever, an electronic parking brake, and ambient lighting. Also on offer is Level 2 ADAS.

Stay tuned for a detailed first-drive review on CarWale tomorrow.